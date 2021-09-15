The Ecru board of aldermen have approved the tax rolls from the Pontotoc County Tax Assessor and set the millage rate for the next fiscal year at 27 mills and approved the budget for the 2021-22 year which will begin October 1.
A water rate increase of fifty cents per thousand gallons and sewer rate of fifty cents per thousand gallons was also approved. This will come into effect in October.
The board had intended to raise the rent on the Kids First Daycare to $500 per month, but was asked by Melodia Davis, one of the owners, if they could keep it at the same rate. “There are still things in the building that need to be fixed,” she noted. Alderman Allison Shumaker asked if she would agree to sign a year’s lease at the cheaper price. Right now it is a month to month contract. The board agreed to keep it at $400 if she would sign a years lease and she agreed to do that.
The board also paid the GM&O Trails district their $3,000 payment, as well as approved an inventory listing. “This hasn’t been done in four years,” noted Mayor Turk. All property numbers and a list of each item that each department in the town was submitted.
All water employees were approved to go to the training in Tupelo to better understand how the BBI system works and Whit Flake was approved to go to water certification short course.
A bid for $5,000 was accepted from Grisham Heating and Air to replace the air conditioning in the Police department.
Tim Ball was approved to attend a building Inspector conference in Mobile, Alabama in November.
The board also put into motion an ordinance to ban the sale of kratom within the city as well as an open container ordinance to keep folks from having an open container of alcohol on the streets. These will go into effect by October 25.
The Heart of Ecru Festival, which will take place on October 30 was discussed, especially street closure. Bruce McCoy, Nate Taylor and Mr. Cecil Bell expressed concerns over folks not being able to come to their business. However, Allison Shumaker, speaking on behalf of the other small businesses, said the foot traffic from the festival was part of the life blood of their survival.
Organizers Kay Davis and Jennifer Rogers said they are only looking to shut down the street on the east side of McCoy’s Grocery “and we will accommodate you as much as we can,” Davis said to Nate Taylor. She asked Mr. Bell if they could set up in the parking lot if no funeral was planned, “and we will do something else if there is a funeral.” The plans are to roll the trick or treating into the festival plans. More on the day will be announced later.
Alderman Jeannie Thompson discussed with the board the steps to getting wildflowers planted on the trail through Mississippi State University. “They provide the seed and the herbicide and we are to supply all the work, like preparing the soil and applying the herbicide. It requires paper work to show that you did it. It will help with erosion and mowing.” The board tabled the matter for later discussion.
Fire Chief Russell Graham told the board that he needs to order 10 turnout suits to replace the ones that are going out of date. “I’m going to use the fire money we get to pay for it. I need to get them ordered before November 1.” The board approved his request.