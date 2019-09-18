Millennial Outreach will host its Second Annual First Responders Community Basketball Game at the North Pontotoc High School Gym on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 p.m. The contest will feature police facing off against firemen. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Sponsoring the event are Ecru Express gas station, Renasant Bank, MaxxSouth Sports, Affordable Employee Benefits, Ecru Tire and Auto, Playmates Daycare and Learning Center, Price Cutter, Highway 15 Grill and J.B.'s gas station.
Millennial Outreach First Responders Basketball Game set for Saturday
Jonathan Wise
