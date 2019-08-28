Itawamba Community College will kick off the 2019 football season tomorrow night when they host Pearl River at 7:00 p.m. at Eaton Field.
The Indians will be looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after a 5-4 record a year ago. They will have to do it with a young team, as the roster consists of 20 sophomores and 40 freshmen. However, head coach Sean Cannon likes the intangibles his squad has shown.
"I like our attitude," Cannon said at last Thursday's annual football media luncheon. "They have been working hard, and all you can ask of them is to give their best for this football team.
"The kids are ready to go out and compete against another team."
One of the key spots in which the Indians do bring back experience is at quarterback, where former North Pontotoc standout Clark Mills returns. Mills entered at halftime of the second game in 2018 and finished out the season as the starter. Mills finished 128 of 225 passing for 1,794 yards and 14 touchdowns.
With year under his belt in offensive coordinator Chad Cook's system, Mills has continued to improve.
"I want a quarterback to be an extension of the coach (on the field)," Cook said. "He understands protections now; he understands defenses now, and hopefully he can have that extra element. I've been really pleased with him."
Mills' mindset will be different this time around. He enters the season as the undisputed starter at signal caller, whereas he entered the 2018 season as the number three quarterback.
"Last year the speed of the game is what I had to get adjusted to," Mills said. "I feel like having a year under my belt will be a whole lot better for the team, just being able to lead the offense and put us in the best possible position to win.
"In high school I never got to through an offseason, and I feel like I have become more of a student of the game, being able to learn defenses, read coverages, see blitzes, just going back to putting us in the best play possible to be successful on each and every down."
The Indians have some weapons at the skill positions, although the receiver corps is being revamped. Sophomore tailback Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) ran for 655 yards and 8 TDs last year. He and sophomore Qua Tucker (Dadeville, Ala) will get most of the carries. Tucker will also play receiver. Freshman receiver Qua Davis (Biggersville) and tight end Tyler Day (North Little Rock, Ark.) are newcomers who also figure into the mix. For the offense as a whole, the biggest point of emphasis has been on finishing drives and converting in goal line and short yardage situations.
The Indians have several other Pontotoc County products on the roster. Despite an experienced linebacker corps, freshman backer Corley Hooper, also out of North Pontotoc, has had a good camp and looks set to contribute. Former Pontotoc High standout Immanuel Vance has also been moved to linebacker.
In the secondary, former Pontotoc High defensive backs Ralph Dunn and Caleb Triplett are poised to play a good deal.