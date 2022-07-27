John Mark Mills of Pontotoc won the Mississippi Jr. State Am at Windance Country Club in Gulfport on July 18. He also won first overall in his division, boys' 16-18. Mills, who will be a senior at Pontotoc High School this year, is pictured here at the Pontotoc Country Club with his championship cups, as well as the Ted Schroder Memorial Trophy, on which are inscribed the names of all champions since 1957.
Speaking with a relieved laugh, John Mark Mills said that he lost three balls off the tee on the final day of the tournament, but, somehow, he still managed to shoot three under par, and win by one stroke.
"There was a lot of pressure down the stretch," said Mills, 17, who will enroll as a senior at Pontotoc High School this fall. "Collins (Trolio) made a strong comeback, but I held on to win," said Mills, acknowledging the tough match he got from Trolio, a West Point player, Ole Miss commit, and one of the state's top junior golfers. Mills held off his opponent to win the Mississippi Junior State Amateur Tournament at Windance Country Club in Gulfport on July 18.
Mills' three-day total was 210 (He shot even par, 72, in Round 1,and -3 69 in Rounds 2 and 3).
Mills also took the top spot in his age division, 16 and 18. He brought home two, crystal cups, as well as the Ted Schroder Memorial Trophy, which is inscribed with the names of every winner since 1957. He's allowed to keep the trophy in Pontotoc for one year, then, like the Stanley Cup, he has to bring it back and put it on the line to defend it.
Mills started playing golf as soon as he was big enough to swing a club, he said. He's been a student at the Mike Bender Golf Academy in Lake Mary, Florida, and has taken his academic classes online. Golf enthusiasts may know Bender as the coach of Ryder Cup Captain Zack Johnson. Mills racked up five notable tournament wins in Florida including the Pros of Tomorrow, in 2021. Mills said that he's put in a lot of hours honing his game, but succeeding makes it worthwhile.
"A lot of hard work has led up to this, and it's challenging, and I feel fortunate to remain in contention, but its nice when that work pays off," said Mills.
In other golfing news, Mills' friend and fellow amateur standout, Jackson Wise (North Pontotoc), a Gulf Coast Community College signee, won the Men's Club Championship at the Pontotoc Country Club on Sunday. Wise shot a 1st Round -1 71, and a 2nd Round -2 70, for a combined 141 and the win. Cage Mills was second in the Championship Flight, with 143, and Denver Russell third, with 143.
