John Mark Mills

John Mark Mills of Pontotoc won the Mississippi Jr. State Am at Windance Country Club in Gulfport on July 18. He also won first overall in his division, boys' 16-18. Mills, who will be a senior at Pontotoc High School this year, is pictured here at the Pontotoc Country Club with his championship cups, as well as the Ted Schroder Memorial Trophy, on which are inscribed the names of all champions since 1957.  

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Speaking with a relieved laugh, John Mark Mills said that he lost three balls off the tee on the final day of the tournament, but, somehow, he still managed to shoot three under par, and win by one stroke.

