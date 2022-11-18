Veterans and children made for some thankful days lately. Did you enjoy the Veteran’s Day parade? It was neat. God made us some perfect weather for the day. My daddy, Ray Butler, sat on the front row. Reflecting back, I can remember when Granddaddy sat on the front row, and now it’s Dad’s turn. Life is not slowing down.
We gave daddy a brick for Christmas last year. All of us kids and the older grandchildren went in together and ordered it. No, it is not at his house, it is on the wall in New Orlean’s, Louisiana honoring him for his service and sacrifice. Future generations that pass through that place may not know who he is, but they will read his name.
My baby sister Kirsten came up with the idea for us. We have always been proud of granddaddy for being in World War 2; and the service that our dad rendered to this nation was no less important. He was in Korea and then at Ft. Mead, Maryland guarding 100 Pennsylvania Avenue. For you youngsters, that is the President’s address. Anyway we wanted to show him in a permanent way our love and gratitude for being in the Army. That same baby sister came and gave him a hug on Veteran’s Day morning. I was there to capture the moment with my camera.
I held back the tears so I could focus the camera when he stood up as they played the caissons go rolling along song for those who were in the Army. I am so grateful that he taught us by his service and sacrifice that we are to love our country no matter what, for we are indeed free because of people like him who stepped up and stood in the way of the enemy that would want to rob us of the way of life we have enjoyed for more than 200 years.
I just love teaching Sunday school and my girls on Wednesday nights. On a recent Sunday I wanted to get the point across of why God is so offended when we decide not to give Him the honor and glory He deserves by worshipping idols. And our story was from the book of Daniel about the three Hebrew children that were thrown into the flames because they didn’t worship the idol that was set up.
So I scattered all the chairs down the hall way and turned over the tables and when they came in and we started, I had them set the room back in order and get their chairs. Instead of praising and thanking them I made an ‘idol’ out of a white paper sack by drawing eyes and nose and mouth on it and thanking it for putting the room together.
My point was for them to get offended that I gave praise to a sack for what they did, and to share with them that God feels the same way when we give ourselves praise and thanks for what He does.
But before we did all that, the first two little guys that came in saw the tables turned over and immediately thought it was a fort. So I helped them scoot them together and told them to get inside and have a fort.
One little guy carried his Bible into the fort and said something about Daniel. I said, “Daniel, how did you know were were going to study in the book of Daniel, are you trying to get a sneak peek into the lesson?”
His little friend quickly said, “Hurry up turn to Daniel so we can cheat! We will know the answers to the questions when she asks them.” I chuckled and immediately went and told his mama and we all had a good laugh.
Wednesday night after my girls packed Operation Christmas Child boxes I wanted them to do a thanksgiving feather project by writing five people they were grateful for and we were going to paste them on a sack.
I realized I didn’t have enough sacks upstairs so I had to go to my car and get some more. I’m always telling my girls not to run in the church. It’s God’s house and we aren’t to run inside. Many a time they would open the door panting like a dog on a summer’s day and I’d say “You weren’t supposed to run,” and they would look at me strange like “How did you know I ran?” So I went down stairs to get my sacks and when I walked into the room I had to sit down and stop my hard breathing.
One of my little girls said “Miss Gina, did you run?” I smiled weakly through my breaths and said “No, I’m just old the stairs are hard to walk up some days.”
I grinned all the more thinking how she remembered the number one rule of God’s house. It was worth the worn out lungs.
So, as I peek into Thanksgiving week, God has already given much for me to thank and praise Him for. How about you?
