Kassidy Young will represent Pontotoc County in the 72nd Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater in Downtown Hattiesburg July 15 – 17 at 8 p.m. each evening.
Kassidy Young is a senior at Mississippi State University, where she is a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She is pursuing a degree in nueromechanics with career aspirations of becoming a physical therapist. Kassidy collaborated with the Pontotoc Main Street Association to develop a commercial campaign showcasing her hometown.
Last year the pageant was virtual, so all contestants were allowed to hold their title two years so they could go to Hattiesburg.
“I am excited to get to go down and experience the pageant in person,” Young enthused. Even at virtual, Young finished in the top 10 last year. “I can’t wait to represent Pontotoc and showcase our town.”
In its 24th year as host city, Hattiesburg will showcase this year’s best and brightest young women as they compete for the title of Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality. Thirty-seven women, who represent all regions of the state, will participate in this year’s program, with the winner serving for a full year as the state’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism.
“We are eager to welcome all of the local title holders and their Little Misses to an in-person state competition this year. Tourism and economic development ambassadorship are key to our state’s future, and we are looking forward to a week of showcasing their achievements and service to community and state,“ Kristen Brock, Mississippi Miss Hospitality program director, said
In 2021, the program is returning to an in-person format for all stages of the competition. New this year will be two nights of on-stage preliminary competition on Thursday and Friday, followed by the final on-stage competition with the top 10 contestants on Saturday.
Arriving on Sunday, July 11, the contestants will be welcomed to The University of Southern Mississippi before beginning their week-long journey to the crowning ceremony on July 17. Throughout competition week in Hattiesburg, contestants will attend social events, participate in community service projects, and attend rehearsals and competitions. The public is invited to meet the contestants at the Miss Hospitality autograph party at Turtle Creek Mall on Friday, July 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Four years ago, the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition added a Little Miss Hospitality component, which encourages local representatives to serve as a mentor to a young girl from her hometown between the ages of 6 and 10. If crowned the next Mississippi Miss Hospitality, the contestant’s Little Miss will serve alongside her as she fulfills her duties and responsibilities as Mississippi’s Goodwill Ambassador.
Representing Pontotoc County as a Little Miss Hospitality is Jaylee-Beth Flake.
A program of Visit HATTIESBURG, the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition is presented by the Mississippi Development Authority, The University of Southern Mississippi, the City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Saenger Theater and Forrest General Hospital.