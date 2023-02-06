The opportunity to represent Pontotoc is fast approaching. Please join us at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, at Pontotoc Junior High Auditorium as eleven beautiful and articulate young women vie for the opportunity to become our 2023 Pontotoc Miss Hospitality and Miss Teen Pontotoc. Tickets are $5. We will also enjoy entertainment presented by the beautiful stars of the Pontotoc Dance Company.
Thanks to community support, our contestants will share in over $3,500 in cash and prizes. We would like to thank our sponsors as detailed below. Without their support, it would be difficult to provide scholarships and experiences for our local contestants. Our platinum, gold, and silver sponsors all provide cash scholarships to our winners. We would like to thank our Platinum Sponsor - Magnolia Soap and Bath – Owner Magen Synder Bynum, our Gold Sponsors - Petals and Lace Formal Fashion – Owner Margaret Faulkner and Patty Turk Properties, our Silver Sponsors - Pontotoc Women's Club, Dennis Cox – Tommy Morgan Realty, Nicole Robinson – Carla Lunn Realty, Tiffany Wood, Kelsie Cruse, and Kassidy Young. We also have diamond, emerald, and pearl sponsors who donate gifts and services to our program. We appreciate Petals and Lace Formal Wear, Merle Norman and More – Ripley and New Albany, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce and Mainstreet Association, Merle Norman of Pontotoc, Ella Ivy Boutique, Millie Grey Home, The Rack, True Blue Boutique, CK Walls Consignment and Formal, Flowers and Gifts of Pontotoc by Redele, Lynsee Pannell – Citizen’s Style, Ultra Violet Boutique, The Red Door, Seafood Junction, Pure Bliss, and Anna Jade Boutique. We appreciate your generosity and support. Please mark your calendar and join us this weekend to cheer on your hometown favorite.
Those who will competing include:
Miss:
Jonasia "Gabby" Bell - Daughter of Joshua and Asia Williams
Shelby Tigner - Daughter of Chris and Stephanie Moorman and Scotty Tigner
Jasmier Coleman - Daughter of Pondesa Moore
Haley Sartin - Daughter of Lynn and Lisa Sartin
Teen:
Ella Easterling - Daughter of Jason and Kimberly Easterling
Lynzee McGillivray - Daughter of Russell and Tamara McGillivray
Caroline Kyle - Daughter of Jay and Amanda Kyle
Jalynn Ward - Daughter of Mickey and Christina Ward
Faith Dabbs - Daughter of Tonya Dabbs and the late Dr. Clifton Riley Dabbs
Serenity Clayton - Daughter of Jody Evans and Brandon Clayton
Jaycee Wray - Daughter of James and April Wray
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.