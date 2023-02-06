The opportunity to represent Pontotoc is fast approaching. Please join us at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, at Pontotoc Junior High Auditorium as eleven beautiful and articulate young women vie for the opportunity to become our 2023 Pontotoc Miss Hospitality and Miss Teen Pontotoc. Tickets are $5. We will also enjoy entertainment presented by the beautiful stars of the Pontotoc Dance Company.

regina.butler@djournal.com