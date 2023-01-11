The Pontotoc Elementary School children listened mesmerized as Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins read them the book about Pete the cat rocking in his school shoes.
Right on cue the children sang with her of the different places that the little cat discovered at school that were fun, like the library, lunchroom, playground and other places.
At the end of the book the children excitedly took their brightly colored moroccas from Mississippi’s top Miss beauty and got ready to shake them as she played a song.
At the end of her presentation as she took up the instruments the children hugged her and thanked her for coming as they left the cafeteria for another group to come in.
Perkins smiled as she waited between sets of children.
“Music in schools, hospitals and nursing homes is important,” she said. Her platform is to bring music into the lives of the children at school and the aged.
“The arts are what kept me engaged in school so I know how important they are,” she explained.
She wants to bring her influence to every county that has a school. “There are 81 counties out there with schools in them and I am visiting at least one in every county,” she said. “Most schools haven’t seen Miss Mississippi.”
Only Issaquena county has no school. Those children are bussed to Sharkey and Washington Counties.
She has almost made half of the counties, working the north half of the state during the first days of January. She also visits nursing and assisted living homes and has seen the difference it can make.
“I was in an assisted living home one time and after I got through with the program, a fella came up to me and said he was in the opera, and then he began singing it to me!”
Her heart is with early onset of dimensia patients, “because my grandmother was recently diagnosed with that. Music brings back memories and makes us use parts of our brain that need to be kept alive,” she said.
She also said that music can make it exciting to learn for the school children. “It makes us happy after having a rough day, so it can cheer us up.”
And her presence in the Pontotoc Elementary School was proof positive that music can make children smile.
