A Pontotoc County man has gone missing and sheriff’s department officials are searching for the 33-year-old who went missing late Wednesday night, December 30.
Investigators with the incident say that William Ray Clopton left the residence he was staying in on Black Jack Road some time around 10:30 December 30 and hasn’t been seen since.
Clopton is described as a white male, 6 feet two inches in height and weighs 200 to 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He has scars on the back of his head from falls, a tattoo on his right shoulder of a large blue and red circle, a grim reaper tattoo on his back. His arms are tattoed with RIP mom Jan 31, 2008 and corralled snake with two heads.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue pullover shirt with CSI written in white; and blue jeans with a black belt and black hiking boots.
Clopton is diagnosed with epilepsy and left the house without his medicine.
On Dec. 31, rescue officials from Pontotoc helped with the initial search for the man who moved to Pontotoc County from Texas last March. He was living with his fiancé and her grandparents when he went missing.
Officials found his Texas photo ID, a couple of pictures and his social security card on the road during the course of their search on New Year’s Eve. He has no relatives here in Pontotoc. His parents live in Illinois and Arizona and he hasn’t contacted either.
If anyone has seen Clopton or has any information please call the sheriff’s department at 489-3915 or contact Chief Investigator Jimmy Whitehead at 662-419-8677 or email whitehead at jwhitehead@pontotoccoms.com.