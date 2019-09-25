My wife will voluntarily testify that no one can complain worse than me.
Woe was me last week because the ice maker broke in my refrigerator. I had fallen on hard times.
I felt a country song coming on. “My ice maker broke, my dog left me too, my truck won’t start, got a hole in my shoe, but all I wanna do is pine away for you!”
I bet that Roselea “Rose” Maddox, along with her five brothers and parents, could have used some ice when they left on their trip back in 1933.
The Maddox family worked as sharecroppers in Boaz, Alabama, and when the bottom dropped out of cotton prices during the Depression they found themselves jobless and homeless.
The next morning Mrs. Maddox told her family, “We’re walking to California.” They started walking westward with $35 and a bag of belongings.
Two hundred and nineteen miles later the Maddox family had walked as far as the railroad yard in Meridian, MS, where railroad workers convinced them that California was far out of reach on foot.
The railroad workers helped the family hop a freight train and they road the rails all the way to Oakland, California. Along with thousands of other migrants they hired out as field hands, picking fruit and cotton. The Maddox family and hundreds like them lived in large concrete culverts in a place called Pipe City.
The family was picking cotton one morning when Mrs. Maddox noticed one of her sons had stopped picking cotton and was just standing and staring.
“What are you doing?” she asked him. “I’m thinking,”the son replied.
“What are you thinking? she asked. Her son replied, “I’m thinking we ought to quit picking this #*#* cotton and start singing for a living.”
Alas, two days later California’s KTRB radio station hired one of the first-ever country music groups, “Maddox Brothers and Rose,” to sing live on the radio. Their cotton picking’ days were over.
Years later, one of the Maddox Brothers was talking to country music legend Merle Haggard and quipped, “Merle, it took us almost 48 hours to get on the radio!”
That wonderful story is only one of dozens featured on PBS the past two weeks as they aired producer Ken Burn’s terrific newest documentary “Country Music.” The documentary includes eight, two-hour episodes.
As usual, Burns’ storytelling is brilliant, the old photos are great and the voice of film narrator Peter Coyote is spellbinding.
But above all, it’s the anecdotes, comments and sound bites from the legends of country music who lived that life that are so entertaining.
As I’m writing this I’ve only seen the first four episodes, but one of my favorite parts has been the dry wit, recollections and comments recorded by Merle Haggard, who passed away in April 2016.
After singing a bit of the 1930 Jimmie Rodger’s classic “Mule Skinner Blues,” Haggard declares, “It’s just good.” The hard lines on Haggard’s face are a reflection of his life, but he laughs loudly and smiles often as he recalled days gone by.
Haggard was an inmate at San Quentin State Prison when Johnny Cash performed there on New Year’s Day 1959. Haggard praised and credited Cash for inspiring him to begin his music career, but he also shared his praise for Western swing stars Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys.
“If somebody don’t like Wills, he’s immediately under suspicion with me,” Haggard warned, but capped with a big smile.
Haggard also recounted that as a 10 year old, he snuck out of his house one night and rode his bike five miles to a Wills’ performance in Bakersfield, California. He arrived just in time to witness a knock down, drag out fight in the parking lot. “It was an intriguing moment for me,” Haggard deadpanned.
I really enjoyed the film’s focus on the all-too-short career of the “yodeling brakeman” Jimmie Rodgers, a native of Meridian, MS. Although he was suffering from tuberculosis, Rodgers was one of country music’s first superstars. In 1927 Rodger’s recordings were among the first records ever made by Ralph Peer of the Victor Talking Machine Company, which had set up shop in Bristol, TN.
One of country musics first pioneers, Rodgers died in May 1933 at the age of 36.
But what I’ve enjoyed the most about the documentary is the insight, comments and contributions of another Mississippian, life long country music legend Marty Stuart, who hails from Philadelphia, Mississippi.
A prodigy on mandolin and guitar at age 12, Stuart was hired by country music legend Lester Flat to tour with his bluegrass band. Stuart is an authority on country music because he’s lived and breathed it for the past 50 years.
Stuart played guitar in Johnny Cash’s band for years and for a time was married to one of Cash’s daughters. Stuart and Cash remained close friends until Cash’s death.
After only a couple of years in the music business, Stuart was smart enough to begin taking photographs of the country music legends who befriended him. In 1999 and 2007 he published books featuring his photography.
When Stuart dropped out of regular school to go on the road with Lester Flatt, he continued (at least for a while) to do homework on the tour bus.
In the documentary, he recalls walking to the front of the bus where Flatt and the other “Nashville Grass” band members were playing poker.
“What’s a pronoun?” Stuart asked his bandmates. As I recall he didn’t get the text book answer.
Perhaps Lester Flatt could have answered, “I and they are pronouns, as in ‘I have four aces and they just lost some money’!”
Stuart also recalled that Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs were once in Bill Monroe’s band. When Flatt and Scruggs quit and formed their own band, Monroe was infuriated and never spoke to them again even though they saw one another regularly at the Grand Ole Opry.
“Nobody holds a grudge like a hillbilly,” Stuart quipped.
The other night I mentioned to my wife that Marty Stuart had some photography books out.
“There’s lots of cookbooks too,” Janet replied.
“Not cookbooks, photography books,” I insisted.
“Martha Stewart has cookbooks too,” Janet said.
“Not Martha Stewart, Marty Stuart, the musician who’s so great on the mandolin and guitar,” I answered.
Come to think of it, Martha Stewart did spend a little time in jail for insider trading. But I don’t think Johnny Cash cut a live album at Alderson Federal Prison Camp.