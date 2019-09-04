BELMONT – South Pontotoc (0-2) fell to the Belmont Cardinals (1-1) 36-12 on Friday. The Cougars struggled with turnovers and gave up big plays that put them in a hole early on. South turned the ball over five times, and Belmont scored on runs of 33, 27, 57, 42, and 36 yards. The Cardinals also scored on a 42 yard reception right before halftime.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes tonight, and we have got to fix the little things and stop turning the ball over,” said South Pontotoc coach Rod Cook. “We were able to move the ball tonight and did a lot of good things, but we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot and Belmont answered every time.”
Belmont broke a scoreless tie to take a 7-0 lead after a 33-yard touchdown run. The Cougars drove the ball well late in the first quarter before quarterback Eli Allen threw an interception to end the drive. Three plays later Belmont scored on a 27-yard run to make it 13-0. The Cardinals went up 19-0 after a 57-yard TD run by quarterback Garrett Rooker with 10:37 left in the second quarter. South Pontotoc answered on their next drive when Cody Stutsy took a handoff and ran 70 yards for a touchdown to make it 19-6 with 10:29 left in the half. The Cardinals were not finished, however. They scored their only passing touchdown of the night, a 42-yarder, on their next possession to extend the lead to 26-6. South moved the ball to the 22 yard line, but turned it over on downs with seconds left in the first half.
The Cougars fumbled the ball on their opening drive of the third quarter. South’s defense then forced the Cardinals to punt, but the Cougars failed to get anything going offensively and punted as well. Belmont added a 28-yard field goal with a minute left in the third quarter to make it 29-6. Belmont added another score in the fourth quarter and the Cougars would as well, but it was too little too late for South Pontotoc.
“We have got to come together as a group and look at the bigger picture, because this team and game is bigger than any individual,” Cook said. “As soon as we can do that, things will get better.”
Cody Stutsy led the Cougars offensively with 234 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Cougars return home this Friday to play Aberdeen (1-1). The Cougars won last season’s matchup 58-38 and have won three straight versus the Bulldogs dating back to 2016.