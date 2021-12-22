During the Christmas season mistletoe can be seen in a variety of places. It is a traditional Christmas decoration that should be used with caution! When the leaves fall it can also be seen growing in the tops of oaks and other hardwood trees.
We are all aware of the holiday legends associated with hanging mistletoe. The science behind this plant may not be as familiar. This column will provide some background information and options for controlling mistletoe. The sources used are the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Research Reveals Mistletoe’s Roots”, along with information provided by Dr. John Byrd and Dr. Stephen Dicke.
It’s a Parasite
As you recall from biology class, a parasite is an organism that gets needed nutrients from a host. Mistletoe is slightly different from the traditional definition. It is a combination of plant and parasite. Mistletoe uses its leaves like other plants to manufacture food through photosynthesis. The plant roots are used to siphon water and nutrients from host hardwood tree species including oak, hickory, pecan, maple, walnut, willow, and sycamore. Mistletoe is spread by birds who eat the fruit and deposit the seeds on tree branches. It should be noted that while the fruit doesn’t harm birds, it is poisonous to people and pets.
Control
Many homeowners choose to do nothing or to harvest some of the greenery for decorations. Mistletoe infestations can be severe enough to threaten the health of a tree. In these situations, either pruning or chemical control can be used.
To effectively control mistletoe by pruning, the infected branch should be removed at the nearest union with the main trunk or another limb. Mistletoe grows deeply into its host through a network of spreading roots. Another plant will form If all of the roots are not removed. In severe infestations the tree may need to be topped. This may not be desirable due to unsightly results.
Chemical control treatments can include the active ingredient ethephon. Common brand names are Monterey Florel Growth Regulator or Monterey Florel Fruit Eliminator. These products simulate drought stress causing the trees to cut off the flow of water and nutrients to the mistletoe plants. These products should not be used in pecan trees. It should be noted that glyphosate should not be used because of the possibility that it could cause harm to the host tree.
Merry Christmas! I hope you can deck the halls with mistletoe and keep it out the trees in your landscape. For more information about this topic contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.