Results of the Mixed Scramble at the Pontotoc Country last weekend were as follows: (Scores are combined, two rounds). 

Championship Flight: First place, Austin and Maria Lauderdale,125; Second place, Cage and Meagan Mills, 130; Third place, Craig and Terra Lauderdale, 130.

First Flight: First place, Kyle Robbins and Lara Evans, 134; Cricket Hutcheson and Cora Polson 138; Third place Jerry Purdon and Stephanie Meadows, 139. 

Second Flight: First place, Nathan Newell and Susan Fowlkes, 152; Second place, Ed and Carolyn Perkins, 155; Third place Jerry Harris and Angie Henry, 155 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus