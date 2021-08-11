Mixed scramble golf results Galen Holley Sports Editor Galen Holley Author email Aug 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Results of the Mixed Scramble at the Pontotoc Country last weekend were as follows: (Scores are combined, two rounds). Championship Flight: First place, Austin and Maria Lauderdale,125; Second place, Cage and Meagan Mills, 130; Third place, Craig and Terra Lauderdale, 130.First Flight: First place, Kyle Robbins and Lara Evans, 134; Cricket Hutcheson and Cora Polson 138; Third place Jerry Purdon and Stephanie Meadows, 139. Second Flight: First place, Nathan Newell and Susan Fowlkes, 152; Second place, Ed and Carolyn Perkins, 155; Third place Jerry Harris and Angie Henry, 155 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Place Scramble Sport Golf Flight Weekend Jerry Purdon Stephanie Meadows Galen Holley Author email Follow Galen Holley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 85° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Sunny to partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High near 95F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 11, 2021 @ 9:16 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Ecru board looking to make town shine 26 min ago Pontotoc Progress Biden has abandoned the border 41 min ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc 4-H “Boots & Saddles” Club represented Pontotoc well 41 min ago Pontotoc Progress Supervisors approve purchase of two fire trucks 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Mixed scramble golf results 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress The Old Knife 1 hr ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress