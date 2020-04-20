Pontotoc County Agri-Center Director Kevin McGregor said that on Wednesday morning (April 22) Toyota Mississippi and the Mid-South Food Bank will operate a mobile food pantry for residents of Pontotoc County.
Officials said that each mobile food pantry will provide giveaway food for 500 households (approximately 6,000 people).
"The food pantry will be open Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 12 noon or until the supplies are all gone,” McGregor said. “It’s a first-come, first serve basis.”
“We’ll follow the CDC rules for social distancing and guidelines for operation. Folks will remain in their vehicles and it will be distributed as a drive thru method of pickup."
McGregor said each household representative must present a valid ID or document, such as a utility bill, showing their proof of residency in Pontotoc County.
The Agri-Center is located at the Pontotoc County fairgrounds which is at 430 C.J. Hardin Drive in west Pontotoc.
A food pantry giveaway was held in Tupelo on Monday and one is scheduled for the Union Country Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, April 24.