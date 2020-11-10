Shortly before noon today (Tuesday, Nov. 10) Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin reported that one juvenile died this morning as a result of a mobile home fire west of Pontotoc and a second juvenile in the fire is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis.
Fire Chief Martin said that fire departments from Pontotoc and Thaxton responded to the mobile home fire located on Red Circle around 8:30 a..m. this morning. Red Circle is located off of Veterans Highway West (old Highway 6 two lane) approximately six miles west of Pontotoc.
Martin said that when fire trucks arrived a female adult who had escaped the fire alerted firemen that two children were in a bedroom inside the burning home.
“The structure was fully involved in fire when we arrived but we were able to cut a hole in the bedroom wall and extricate both juveniles,” Martin said. “Once we got inside firemen had both of them out in less than sixty seconds.”
The two juveniles were rushed to the emergency room at Pontotoc Hospital.
“At the ER one of the children was pronounced deceased and the other was deemed in critical condition,” Martin said. “As soon as the critical care ambulance from Tupelo arrived the child was rushed to Le Bonheur.”
The names of the eight-year-old juvenile fatality, the critically injured six-year-old child and the uninjured female adult are not being released at this time.
“It’s an active ongoing fire investigation which is being handled by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Pontotoc County Fire Investigator and they will make the call on releasing further information,” Martin said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
The death of the juvenile this morning is the third mobile home fire fatality reported in Pontotoc County in less than five days.
Last Thursday (Nov. 5) morning a man and woman died in a mobile home fire on Swords Lane near the Friendship Community. Authorities said five other adults were able to escape last Thursday’s fire which occurred around 11:30 a.m.
The cause of that fire is also still under investigation. The names of the two victims in that fire have not been released pending positive identification from an autopsy. Case loads could probably delay that DNA testing for another two to three weeks, authorities said.