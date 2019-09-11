An additional six month moratorium was placed on putting mobile homes within the town limits of Ecru at the board meeting last week. That means no additional mobile homes will be allowed at this time. In asking for the additional time Mayor Jeff Smith said the zoning still is not completed and that is necessary before the acceptance of any mobile homes.
Mayor Smith told the board that further discussion was held about the memorial for the North Pontotoc Fields. “We are going to get a plaque that has small name plates on it to honor everyone who has donated to the fields and and buildings for extra cirruclar activities,” Smith noted. “There will be a stone memorial sitting outside honoring the Todd’s for their major contribution to our schools.” Todd said the memorial will cost $700 with the town paying for half of the cost and Woodmen of the World paying the other half. The board approved the purchase. Before leaving the subject, Smith also noted that if anyone has names of relatives who donated time, money or anything to get the extra cirrucular buildings and fields going at North Pontotoc to please call town hall 489-3881 so they can be recognized on the plaque.
The Ecru Ball Park is nearing completion with the installation of lights. At the aldermen meeting last week the board approved a transfer of $1,500 from the general fund to the park fund for lighting expenses.
Park director Jason Horton said the park is nearing completion. “The next step is to complete the dugouts. Teams are currently practicing on it now and we hope to have organized ball this coming spring,” he’s said. Horton also noted that anyone interested in renting the fields out can contact Chasey Guerin at 1-662-296-2600 for any info on renting the fields.
The board voted to set a hearing on October 1 for a grease interceptor ordinance. Water and sewer superintendent Mike Martin asked the board of aldermen to consider this at last months meeting and the wording of the ordinance has been procured, so the aldermen will get comments from the public on this day at the regular meeting which begins at 6 p.m. The reason for the ordinance is because a lot of grease is getting flushed down the sewer and clogging the lift station.
Peach festival committee members were approved: Mallori Corder, Beth Norton, Kay Davis, Patty Turk,Cole Moorman, Starla Horton and Amanda Stark. Mayor Jeff Smith is the ex-facto.
The mayor and three aldermen were approved to attend the Small Town Conference meeting in Tupelo in October per their request; and the mayor was approved to attend the MML Board of Directors meeting in Starkville on September 27.
The board is in the discussion phases of requiring landowners to have water service in their names on rental party. “We have people moving in and out and sometimes someone leaves before we have the next bill sent out to them. This will keep one person responsible for the bill.”