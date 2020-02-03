Voters in Pontotoc County are reminded that next Monday, February 10, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming March 10, 2020, Democrat and Republican presidential primaries.
Monday, Feb. 10, is deadline to register to vote
David Helms
