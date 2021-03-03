Monday, March 8, is the deadline to register to vote in the 2021 municipal elections.
Persons in Pontotoc County may register to vote at the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk’s office on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. That registration qualifies a person to vote in county and municipal elections in Pontotoc County.
The circuit clerk’s office is located in the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
Where needed, municipal primary elections will be held on Tuesday, April 6, with any runoffs set three weeks later on April 27. The municipal general elections (if needed) will be held on Tuesday, June 8.