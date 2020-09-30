The deadline to register to vote in the November 3 presidential general election is Monday, October 5, at 5 p.m.
In addition to regular weekly business hours the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk's office will also be open this Saturday (October 3) from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. for voter registration and voting absentee.
The circuit clerk's office will also be open on Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for voting absentee and again on Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for voting absentee.
On Tuesday, November 3, Pontotoc County's 28 voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for regular in-person voting for the general election.