The trees are reminding me that the year is fast running to a close. As I walk down the driveway and in the back yard beside the cat house, brown leaves are already crunching beneath my feet.
It is getting time for our 30 days of thanks. November starts this Monday morning so you have time to stop and realize WHO gives all blessings from above.
For me, November 1 begins the month of giving thanks for all the simple things in life that God gives us. Each day in this next month I do my best to make sure I thank Him for something special.
Since I enjoy art I usually cut out a simple turkey and thirty feathers and write the things I’m thankful for on those and glue them around the turkey. Some days, though I might have two or three feathers. It’s amazing how thanks flows once you start looking for things.
You might just want to get a sheet of paper and write thirty things that you are thankful for and put it on your refrigerator. Each day when you go to the kitchen, stop and pause and thank God for the next thing on your list.
If you have children you could either do a turkey or cut out leaf shapes, or even buy a package of the fall leaves at the dollar tree and let them write with a dark green, blue or black color what they are thankful for and tape them to the cabinet doors or your refrigerator to encourage them to be thankful each day.
Do you need some help getting started? I have a new little chick that hatched out late this year and hearing her cheep every morning and afternoon brightens my day.
My orange goldfish come hungrily to the top of the green water opening and closing their mouth like little orange dogs waiting on their breakfast. I grin as I watch them peck the water right quick and dive under. My little goldfish in front of the house peer at me too, waiting on their breakfast every morning.
Lizzie spends her nights inside waiting on little pats and hugs from us as she is walking her final steps on this path of her life.
I miss my little Tuck who has been gone since April, but Sissy Girl has engulfed me in her love. In fact, she takes up half the bed when she stretches out. And neither one of us can go to sleep with out wrestling. It is good exercise for me and she outdoes me every time.
Diamond stars dot the dark indigo sky reminding me to look up. Life on this planet gets dark and tedious but God’s heaven awaits!
As I turned the cats out I realized how many we have lost this year. And though my heart winces at not having their little furry faces on my hill, I’m grateful for the meows and the purrs that I hear from the ones that are left behind.
And then there is running water, a hot water heater, my refrigerator, my stove, my bed, my car, the ability to drive.
Besides that there is a son who loves me, God who watches over me and guides me through these dusty paths, and brothers and sisters who make life interesting.
I’m also grateful for mama and daddy and the aunts and uncles that I have left.
And then there are those little children that I have the privilege of hugging on each Sunday and Wednesday, and a church full of people that love me, and a community of people that stand by me … my turkey is going to have a lot of feathers this year.
So please start your list, it will make your day go brighter.