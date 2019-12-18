I was awakened from my sleep late Tuesday night. From my eastern window, the outside seemed brighter than usual. I went to the chair beside the window and noticed the moonlight dancing on the blanket of snow that lay on the ground.
Clement C. Moore’s poem wafted its way through my memory: “The moon on the breast of the new fallen snow gave a luster of midday to objects below.”
I couldn’t resist it! I slipped to the hall and put on my boots, coat and hat and went outside for a walk.
The silver dollar moon was soaring high in the sky. The stars from the dark indigo expanse were glittering like jewels pinned on velvet.
My dogs and I spent some time traipsing around the front yard enjoying the beauty of the night. Each branch was laden with the fluffy white snow and was shining out in contrast. I giggled as I walked through the yard enjoying the memories that always come with the first snow fall.
Building snowmen with Jonathan, calling granddaddy and asking if he has been out in it yet, grandmama looking at me over her glasses and asking if I enjoyed playing out in that snow, Aunt Mae bringing me a little snowball that she formed with snow she gathered from the old black walnut tree’s branch.
Christmas snow also conjured up the stories mama would tell of Santa loosing his fruit from the bag when she was a little girl and they had to go out into the snow to gather up the oranges.
It was neat to think of all the memories that could crowd into my mind just from a half an inch dusting of ice crystals.
Above all, since my mind was on Santa, I could hear the cadence of my cousin Vaughn Long’s voice as he read to me Celment C. Moore’s famous poem while we sat on his mama’s couch.
I went back to bed smiling at the memories. The next morning a crystal landscape greeted me as I went around the house to open the chickens.
The sunlight hit the bits of ice creating colors of the rainbow and reminding me of how beautiful heaven must be.
Later on that day I visited with that dear first cousin once removed of mine and thanked him for the memory of him reading “A Visit from St. Nicholas” to me.
“We were sitting on your mama’s old tan couch in that front room,” I said.
He smiled at the thought of memories of long ago that I could recall.
A few moments later I hugged him then went on my way with the words of “Twas the night before Christmas running through my mind.”
Say, when was he last time you read this story to someone you love?
‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;
The children were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;
And mamma in her ‘kerchief, and I in my cap,
Had just settled down for a long winter’s nap,
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow
Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny reindeer,
With a little old driver, so lively and quick,
I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.
More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,
And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name;
“Now, Dasher! now, Dancer! now, Prancer and Vixen!
On, Comet! on Cupid! on, Donder and Blitzen!
To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!
Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!”
As dry leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,
When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky,
So up to the house-top the coursers they flew,
With the sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too.
And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof
The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.
As I drew in my hand, and was turning around,
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a peddler just opening his pack.
His eyes — how they twinkled! his dimples how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard of his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly,
That shook, when he laughed like a bowlful of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head,
Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread;
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,
And filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk,
And laying his finger aside of his nose,
And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose;
He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,
“HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD-NIGHT!“