I’ve spent most of my life writing and my objective has always been to make the facts as clear and simple as possible.
For the most part big words are only valuable if you’re playing Scrabble.
I believe it was Dragnet’s Sgt. Joe Friday who stressed, “just the facts m’am.”
Signs and instructions are most effective when they get to the heart of the matter. Here’s some examples of communications that hit the target.
“Danger: Do not touch. Not only will this kill you, it will hurt the whole time you are dying.”
“Attention Idiots:
There are only three reasons to unholster your loaded firearm 1. You are robbing us 2. You are shooting the person robbing us 3. you are a complete incompetent idiot
Please do not unholster a loaded weapon in our store
If you do, the following will apply to each of the above: you will be shot; you will be thanked, you will be treated like an idiot and asked to leave. If you are offended by this message, you can assume you fall in the third category.”
A red sign on a gate read: "Please do not enter the dangerous area beyond this gate! You quite possibly will get hurt, then you will sue, then a protracted court battle will ensue, exhausting your financial resources and you will lose because this sign that warned you will be “exhibit 1. Have a nice day.”
"Danger! Danger! Helicoters operate in this area. If you find yourself walking toward a big noisy thing with spinning blades, turn around Einstein!”
I loved this yard sale sign: "Going to Jail, sale! Two blocks over on West Alameda Dr.. All sales are final for at least the next two years. Keep your receipt.”
"I’m a second hand vegetarian; cows eat grass, I eat cows.” (Self explanatory, no grey areas)
"Texas speed limit: 80, or 85, maybe 90; remember everything’s bigger in Texas, including the speeding tickets and cell mates."
It’s not hard to get the lay of the land in Texas. Lubbock, Texas, is so flat that if you stand on a penny, you can see Dallas, 340 miles away.
A weather sign in Texas read: "HOT, DRY, HOTTER, ARID, STICKY, HUMID—AND THAT’S JUST THE WINTER MONTHS."
I saw a box that read: "Texas Rain Gauge, $1." It was full of soda bottle tops.
I saw a large sign that spanned across the highway: “If you hit this, then you’ll definitely hit the bridge just ahead!”
A motel sign read: "Welcome to our OOL. Notice there is no P in it. Let’s keep it that way. “
Another sign cautioned: “Last stop cafe! Nothing ahead for miles but yoga studios!”
Some signs warn you in a gradual process, such as: “This sign has sharp edges. Do not touch the edges of this sign. Also, the bridge is out ahead.”
One flashing four lane sign read: “You’re never going to get to work on time this morning, so just slow down and think of a better excuse.”
Another sign offered: "Absolutely nothing next 22 miles. Scenic highway 22 miles ahead.”
The best sign read: “Don’t read this sign, watch the road!”