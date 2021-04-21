While expounding on Murphy’s Law and the blight of the sewing needle last week I found some additional truisms by others that are indeed most often true.
Light travels faster than sound. This is why some people appear bright until you hear them speak.
Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.
Those who live by the sword, get shot by those who don’t.
A flashlight is a metal tube used to store dead batteries.
The shin bone is a device for finding furniture in a dark room.
A fine is a tax for doing wrong. A tax is a fine for doing well.
Believe me, you always need more paint. And you will never have enough nails, screws or glue. To estimate the amount of time needed to complete a project: estimate the amount of time needed, multiply by two and use the next highest unit. For example: A one hour task will take at least two days to complete.
After your hands become coated with grease, your nose will begin to itch and you'll have to go to the rest room.
The probability of being watched is directly proportional to the stupidity of your act.
If you dial a wrong number, you never get a busy signal and someone always answers.
If you change lines or lanes it will always move slower than the one you were in.
When you try to prove to someone that a machine won't work, it will. Will also finds this when he shows someone that something on the computer is easy and it doesn't work.
The severity of the itch is inversely proportional to the reach.
At any event, the people whose seats are furthest from the aisle arrive last.
Anything is possible if you don't know what you are talking about.
As soon as you find a product that you really like, they will stop making it.
If you don't feel well, make an appointment to go to the doctor, by the time you get there you'll feel better. Don't make an appointment and you'll stay sick.
When you go to be early the baby will start crying.
The more you like your hair in the mirror in the morning, the higher chances of rain that day. If it rains your umbrella is never in the car and it’s always in there when the sun is shining.
It’s guaranteed that your baby won’t wake up early on the day that you need to be somewhere early.
If you house is clean no one will drop by unexpectedly.
You won’t realize you forgot your cell phone until you get a flat tire.
You’ll gain four pounds just by smelling a donut but your spouse will eat four donuts and lose four pounds.
If you cook a delicious dinner your child will cry for a hot dog.
The repairman will never have seen a model quite like yours before. And you’ll have a bill to prove it.
A straight line is the shortest distance between two points and a short cut is the longest distance between two points. Roundabouts are constructed by people who own gas stations.
The light at the end of the tunnel is the person who stole your good flash light.
And there’s a Murphy’s Law for how moms dress for the day. If you wear black, your child will have a runny nose and if you wear white, they will have muddy hands.
If more than one person is responsible for a miscalculation, no one will be at fault.
And the phrase "some assembly required” was written by a person who doesn’t have to put the thing in the box together.
If your child is missing a shoe, check the refrigerator first and question the dog second. If you have a two year old and can’t find your car keys look inside your cowboy boots. (Worked for me)
And my favorite. If everything seems to be going well, it’s time to panic because you have obviously overlooked something.