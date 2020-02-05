Pontotoc Electric Power Officials spoke to a capacity crowd of some 600 people in the Pontotoc Jr. High Auditorium last Thursday night laying out what it will cost to bring broadband to the entire Pontotoc Electric customer base.
Director Church Howell went over the questions that are on the survey that was sent out with the Mississippi Today Magazine.
“It is most important that you answer these surveys and write your address on the survey so we will know where you live,” Howell emphasized.
Before turning over the microphone to Assistant Director Frankie Moorman, Howell told the crowd that the power company is debt free and if they build the broadband out, the company will have to borrow money to do it.
Frankie Moorman reminded those in the audience that they were part owner in PEPA.
“And because of that we are doing our due diligence to make a sound decision in this matter. We have attended meetings to learn all we possibly can. We have talked to multiple companies and went to other cooperatives who have done this to learn from them.”
At the outset Moorman, through the use of a powerpoint showed the audience how the building of the broadband would start and explained why it has to start at this point.
“We would start at the substation right here in Pontotoc out there beside the old Fred’s building, and then run north and south to tie all the substations together,” he said. “This will be the backbone of the fiberoptics and we will branch out from there.”
Moorman said it will take some $6,000 per mile to build with the total project costing some $44 million.
“We will tie together the Highway 15 substation to New Albany and then branch out west and east,” he said. “This will give us 31miles of backbone.”
Director Chuck Howell explained that the reason why they had to start there is to pick up the signal. Howell also explained they had to hang the fiber optic cable because “The power line is a narrow bandwidth.”
Moorman said that although the company is waiting on the full report from the second feasibility study they have had some information from it.
He said at this point they know all the nuts and bolts that is how much it will cost per mile to build out the broadband, “The only thing we don’t know is the take rate. That means, how many people will take the broadband once we get it built.”
The assistant director said that the take rate needs to be at least 40 percent of the people. “At that rate, it will take us 19 years to pay back the loan. I believe over all we will get that many signed up for the broadband,” he noted. “It is important that you fill out the survey and get it back to the association. If you did not get one in the mail, please come by the power company and get one and fill it out.”
Moorman said once they get all the surveys back and all the information from the second study, “we will look at the executable plan.”
He said once they did that the information has to be turned into he Tennessee Valley Authority because they regulate the EPA. “We don’t want to jeopardize your association,” he noted. However, if the green light is approved, the broad band company will be a separate subsidiary. “We will have to create an LLC,” Moorman said. “I cannot use any power association money to start this, we must have a second company.”
That means the company will be completely separate from the electric power association, so if someone doesn’t pay their broadband bill, the lights can’t be turned off and vica versa.
Moorman said that there already is competition for broadband customers within the city, “but we are going win customers with the best service possible,” he said. Moorman went on to explain that there could be several choices if that is what the customers want. “We can offer a 300 megs in and out for some $54 or a gig for $79.95, if people want several options. You need to check that you want that option on the survey.” He said that business packages will start at some $100 to $400. “There will be no hidden fees, what we say your bill is is what it will be. There will be no installation charges or contracts.”
Moorman said that FiberRise, which is the second company they are dealing with “is telling us that we need to build aggressively. We want to be the first one out there in the county.”
Building aggressively means the state of the art fiber optic broadband would be built within three years once they get started.
“Just to give you an idea of how much cable that is,” Moorman noted, “it will be like hanging cable from Pontotoc to New York.”
During question and answer time, Moorman was asked what would happen if the broadband company went under.
“I would still have to pay the money back,” he said. “There would be a line item on each power bill of $25 until the note was paid. That is why it is imperative if you want this service to line up and make your voice heard, so we can get you the broadband you want.”
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was also at the meeting. “PEPA is the only coop that held a town hall meeting and brought the facts to you the people,” he said. “I commend them for that. These gentlemen and your board is working aggressively to get this started.”
Presley noted the importance of having internet. “Mississippi has lost population the last three years because young people are leaving because of no broadband access. People in the real estate market know the biggest selling point to a house is the fact that they have internet available. Fiberoptics increases a homes value by seven percent.
“In Alabama they were able to save jobs and keep the Hampton Inn with the fiberoptics, because hotels rely on being able to offer wifi.”
And here is the timeline that everyone should be looking for.
“The surveys should be in to the power association by March 1. Once we get that compiled we have to send the information to TVA,” Moorman said.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has 120 days to make a decision and either grant or not grant the subsidiary. If they grant it, from the time they say okay until we hang the first line it will be approximately 11 months, and then three years from that date we will have the entire system but out.”
One of the questions asked was if the EPA would be building the system. “Initially starting out we will have a lock and key company build the system, but as time goes on and personal are trained we will hire someone to be over the subsidiary. That may take five to ten years, but they will step aside and we will run the company. We want to hire local people to keep our money here.”
Moorman also told the crowd that the waters they are entering, while they may not be totally uncharted, “this is brand new. There will be bumps in the road, but we encourage you to get those surveys in.”
Because PEPA is in three counties, there will be meetings Thursday, February 13, 6:30 at Ingomar High School auditorium for those in Union County and Tuesday, February 18, 6:30 at the Bruce Forestry Museum for those in Bruce.