Mother’s Day is a holiday to honor mothers that is celebrated around the world on different days. In the United States it is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. This year Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 8th.
Celebrations of mothers date back to ancient Greeks and Romans, who had festivals to honor the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele. In India, people still celebrate Durga-puja, a festival to honor the mother goddess, Durga. The festival is a ten-day event that occurs in September or October. Christians in parts of Europe and the United Kingdom held festivals known as “Mothering Sunday”. This celebration was observed on the fourth Sunday of Lent and was a time for Christians to return to their “mother church”, the church near their home for special services.
In the United States, Ann Jarvis established a Mother’s Friendship Day during and following the Civil War to encourage healing between mothers on both sides of the war. On this day, mothers would gather with former Union and Confederate soldiers. Julia Ward Howe, an abolitionist and suffragette, wrote a “Mother’s Day Proclamation” in 1870 to encourage women to unite for world peace. Mary Towles Sasseen and Frank Hering, also worked to establish Mother’s Day in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Hering is sometimes referred to as “the father of Mother’s Day”.
Anna Reeves Jarvis wanted to honor her mother, Ann Jarvis, by continuing her work. It is Anna Reeves Jarvis who is given the most credit for establishing Mother’s Day in the United States. With the financial help of a Philadelphia department store owner, Jarvis organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia in 1908. Following her lead, other towns and churches began to celebrate Mother’s Day. The holiday became official in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed the day into law. Anna Reeves Jarvis later boycotted the holiday because she thought it had become too commercialized, which detracted from the true spirit of the holiday. Jarvis even criticized First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt for using Mother’s Day as a means of fundraising.
Flower bouquets or corsages have been a long-standing gift on Mother’s Day. Anna Reeves Jarvis used the carnation on Mother’s Day to symbolize if your mother was living. A red carnation meant that your mother was living, and a white carnation meant that your mother had passed away.
Of course, mothers should be celebrated and appreciated every day of the year, and especially on Mother’s Day. Today, many Americans extend the celebration of Mother’s Day to grandmothers, sisters, aunts, and other special women who have encouraged them along the way and enriched their lives.
Here are Some Interesting Facts About Mother’s Day:
More phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year.
Mother’s Day is the third highest selling day for flowers.
The earliest Mother’s Day celebrations were in Ancient Greece.
Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days for restaurants.
In almost every language, the word for mother begins with an “M”.
The first Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States in 1908.
In 2018, shoppers spent over $23 billion dollars on Mother’s Day.
Over 152 million Mother’s Day cards are sent each year.
Beauty salons, spas, flowers, and jewelry are among the most popular gifts.
