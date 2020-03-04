The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Wall and Mobile Education Center will be located at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Ashland, MS Thursday, March 12th through Sunday, March 15th .
Prior to arriving at Ashland, the wall will be escorted by over 100 motorcyclists from a variety of service organizations to include the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars who have volunteered to escort the wall.
The scheduled rally/start point for the motorcyclists/escort will be the parking lot at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center at approximately 2:00 p.m. on March 10th. Local law enforcement and the MS Highway Patrol, along with the motorcyclists will be escorting the wall from Pontotoc through Ecru, New Albany, Blue Mountain, Ripley, Falkner and Highway 370 to Ashland and end at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
On March 14th at 10:00 a.m. a Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Veterans, families and the general public are cordially invited.
The program will include remarks by General Al Hopkins (Retired) and Congressman/General Trent Kelly as well as a flyover by pilots from Columbus Air Force Base.
“This event is a great way to recognize our Vietnam Veterans as March is the National Vietnam War Veterans Day, observed every year on March 29th,” noted Pontotoc County Veterans Services Officer Mack Huey.
“Please look for the opportunity this month to thank a Vietnam Veteran,” Huey urged.