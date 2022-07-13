South Pontotoc fourth-grader Bryley Robbins said he rode dirt bikes himself, so he wasn’t easily impressed, but even Bryley couldn’t help being awed by what Bryan Jackson was doing on his motorcycle.
“I like the wheelies,” said Bryley, not taking his eyes off the visiting stuntman from Texas. Jackson put on a spectacle at the Pontotoc Ag Center last Wednesday, one that included flames, an LED screen, and even a Gospel message.
“We’re here to love on people, and to share the love of Jesus,” said Jackson, who travels the country with his wife, Tina, using motorcycle stunts to spread the Good News.
Jackson kicked off his spectacular by riding a custom modified ATK 250 motorcycle. He demonstrated how he set a world record of sustaining a wheelie for 10.6 miles. In setting the record, Jackson drove at just under 10 mph., he said, maintaining the wheelie for one hour and four minutes.
Jackson then switched to a 2022 Beta, an Italian motorcycle he said he was "training" to be in his show. This machine he rode sitting backwards, as he told a story from his childhood about determination and endless possibilities.
During a brief intermission from performing stunts, Jackson, 60, shared his testimony. He came to Christ in 1972, Jackson said, He grew up riding motorcycles with his parents and brother, and even his grandparents were into riding, back in the 1920s. Over the years, Jackson won several national championships, as well as a Vet Championship, and a USA Championship. He also compiled an impressive list of injuries, including undergoing numerous surgeries, as well as having internal plates and bone screws inserted.
At the core of his message, Jackson said, is the belief that it’s OK to have passion in using and honoring the gifts the Lord gives us, and to share those gifts with others for the glory of God’s kingdom.
In the second half of his show, Jackson used fuel canisters mounted on his bike to shoot flames as he rode wheelies, then he switched to 3-wheel ATVs as he continued to amaze.
For the finale, Jackson rode a 3-wheeler customized with a roll cage. He brought the machine to the center of the arena, manipulated the gas and brakes, and turned the whole thing over in a complete, forward roll.
Kendyl McKnight of Bruce was sitting front-and-center with her grand-daddy, and she watched the show with rapt amazement.
“I love it when he does wheelies and stuff,” said Kendyl, 8 years old, as she smiled and shouted over the blaring Christian contemporary music. She said her uncle Brian rode motorcycles too, but not like this.
Wesley Miller, an 8-year-old from South Pontotoc, was equally impressed.
“That last part was my favorite,” said Miller, referring to the trailing flames from the motorcycle, and the forward-rolling 3-wheeler. “I like the things he said, too.”