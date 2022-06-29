Wednesday, July 6, 2022, is Family Day at the Pontotoc County Fair. Family day is packed with activities throughout the day for children and adults of all ages.
Children’s Day is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon inside the Agri-Center. Coordinators For Children’s Day are Victoria Kilpatrick and Annice Simmons. The event is for children of all ages and is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance and the Pontotoc County Library. There will be food, door prizes, and lots of fun and educational activities, including a petting zoo. There will also be a special appearance by a magician to entertain the children. All Children’s Day events are free except for the optional pony rides which are $5.00.
Family Night at the Fair begins at 6:30 p.m. inside the Agri-Center and will feature Vertical Adrenaline Motocross Ministry with Bryan Jackson. Brother David Hamilton, coordinator for Family Night at the Fair, said “It will be a fun-filled night. All area pastors are encouraged not to cancel their Wednesday night church service, but rather, to move it to Family Night at the Fair. Everyone is invited, and there is no gate or admission fee.”
Vertical Adrenaline Motocross Ministries was founded in 2000 by Bryan Jackson and his family and are headquartered in Eastland, Texas. Jackson has traveled the country performing stunts and has obtained quite a few honors along the way, including World Champion, USA Champion, AMA Texas State Champion, GNC International Final Champion, James Stewart Spring Championship Champion, and is also a Guinness World Records holder. Jackson uses his motorcycle talent to glorify God.
In addition to the Children’s Day and Family Night events on Wednesday, July 6th, there will be a dairy goat show, livestock show, pony pullers, and more. All events will be held at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center building and grounds. For questions about this event and other events at this year’s County Fair, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910. Hope to see you and your family at the Pontotoc County Fair!