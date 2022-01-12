Mississippi Highway Patrol officials reported that one highway fatality occurred over the Christmas holiday travel enforcement period and two highway deaths were reported over the New Year’s holiday enforcement period.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol's Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Sunday, December 26th, at midnight. The period began on Thursday, December 23rd, at 6:00 a.m.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,520 citations, made 146 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 174 crashes resulting in 30 injuries with one fatal crash and one death. The deadly crash occurred in Jasper County.
MHP statewide totals for the 2021 Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period, December 23-26, 2021, included:
-Citations – 6,520
-Seatbelt and Child Restraint –589
-DUI's – 146
-Crashes – 174
-Fatal Crashes – 1
-Fatalities – 1
-Motorist Assist – 96.
Comparative 2020 Christmas Holiday Enforcement totals for December 23-27, 2020, showed:
-Citations – 5,397
-Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 342
-DUI's - 130
-Crashes - 201
-Fatal Crashes - 3
-Fatalities - 4
-Motorist Assist - 77.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Sunday, January 2nd, at midnight. The period began on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 178 crashes resulting in 25 injuries with two fatal crashes and two deaths. The deadly crashes occurred in Desoto and Hinds Counties.
The New Year travel period enforcement overview for 2021 compared to 2020 showed:
2021-2022 New Year Holiday Enforcement Totals, December 30 – January 2-
-Total Citations – 14,792
-Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1421
-DUI's – 279
-Crashes – 178
-Fatal Crashes – 2
-Fatalities – 2
-Motorist Assist – 196.
2020-2021 New Year Holiday Enforcement Totals, December 31- January 3-