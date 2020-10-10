Sometimes just reading a name can bring back memories of the long forgotten past. Such was my case last week when I saw Danny Walls’ obituary in my email. He was a quiet man. Unassuming.
His goal in life was to make people happy and do what he could to make this world a better place.
Many will remember that he ran the Joy theater.
He was a man ahead of his time. A few might know that he and a partner refurbished the Nesbit house, which is now a lawyers office, into a bed and breakfast. If he had done it later, you couldn’t keep people from banging down the door. But that was his way, always thinking of something that he felt would catch on and trying to have it there.
Many people knew him from his radio days at WSEL. He loved music. He was a song writer. Mr. Danny said he tried his hand at song writing because “Rhyming was always easy for me.”
Now I didn’t know all this about him when I was a teen or even a younger woman. I just knew his smiling face from opening the Joy Theater every Friday night. I didn’t get to go to the movies very often, but when I did, he and his dear wife, Betty were there taking up tickets and serving up pop corn to us. We would go there and watch Peter Pan, Bed Knobs and Broom Sticks, The Rescuers and other family friendly entertainment. He strove to have a safe place for the teens and young children to come and enjoy the evening together.
When I worked at the Mason Jar I often served him a bowl of hot soup in the winter or a tuna sandwich in the summer. He always had a smile on his face and a chuckle in his voice, and he was very seldom without that pretty blonde that he was faithfully married to all these years.
I was given the tremendous opportunity to interview him one day, and to publish his story in the March 11, 2009 issue of the Pontotoc Progress.
When I asked for the assignment (or rather told Ms. Brenda Owen I wanted to do it) I knew that I was writing history. I was in the shadow of a man whose words had been listened to all over the nation.
His words were sung by country music stars such as Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams Jr., Barbara Mandrell and George Jones to name a few. He could tune in to one of the four major 20,000 watt radio stations and hear his songs playing. And yet, it did not go to his head. He was still the quiet unassuming Mr. Danny I’d always known.
During the course of the interview he shared with me about his last song that was recorded.
It was on a George Jones Gospel music CD that was cut in 2003. He wrote “When mama sang (The Angels Stopped to Listen)” with longtime friend Bob Warren [many people know Mr. Bob from his sno cone stand near Hardees in years past].
“Bob and I went to Algoma school together,” Walls said when I interviewed him.
He grinned as he recalled the events.
“I went to longtime friend Billy Sherill, who produced Jones’ CD and told him I had a song for
George. Billy said they weren’t doing anything but standards on this CD, but he listened to it.”
Two months later Mr. Danny got a phone call from Jones’ wife asking for the song and it wound up on the CD.
He was given the opportunity to move to Nashville in the 1960s and make it big if he wanted. But the home roots ran too deep and he was content to stay here and rear his children and drive to Nashville.
And I am so grateful he did. For I would have never known him, his lovely wife or his children. And I would have surely missed my life being richer for him being in it. Thanks for the memories Mr. Danny.