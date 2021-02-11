Mr. Johnny Coleman became mayor of Thaxton the same year I came to the Pontotoc Progress as a writer and photographer, 1989.
But he was instrumental in helping the town get re-incorporated in 1973 and served as an alderman until he took up his mayor’s stint.
I have had the privilege over these years of basking in his smile and enjoying his laughter as well as observing a few tears.
When we helped pack boxes for the National Guard that was deployed to Iraq, he faithfully came every Wednesday morning and took the boxes to the post office. During spring break, my Jon Lee was there and Mr. Johnny took Jon under his wing that day and said he could spend time with him; and that included Mr. Johnny taking him lunch at the Westtown Restaurant afterward.
When we were eating supper that night, Jonathan started laughing as we recounted the day. “After lunch Mr. Johnny pulled out his Red Man tobacco and offered me a pinch,” he said. Over the years we have shared that memory and laughed again.
I was there when he and Martha Jo grieved the loss of their only son Jonathan, and turned to little Jarrod for consolation in that unspeakable grief.
One of the last times I saw Mr. Johnny was at the Veteran’s wall dedication service in Thaxton. He was over there in his van, tears running down his cheeks at all that was accomplished. There were many who went over and shook his hand and spoke kindly to this great man who had given so much to his little town.
Martha Jo could not have asked a better person than Mr. Gene “Red” Turner to share memories of her beloved Johnny.
“I loved old Johnny,” Mr. Turner said. “When I heard the news I called my son Mitchell and said we had been friends for 51 years. He said that he has been friends with Johnny his whole life.” Laughter rippled over the room.
Turner said when he told his daughter the news she recalled hanging out at the store with him with her friend “and we gave him fits.”
Turner said that “Johnny loved the people of Thaxton and has served them well.” And then he talked about the personable side of this gentle giant of a fella.
“He loved to deer hunt, but he couldn’t hit the broad side of this house. One day we were out there listening to the sweet music of the dogs and a deer jumped out and just stood there. Johnny shot it six times and didn’t hit it once. The deer ran off in the woods and he shot down behind it and killed it.” The room broke out in laughter. “That’s the only deer that I know of that he has killed.”
Turner said Johnny was a writer. “He wrote the history of Thaxton and his own family history. I read the history of Thaxton. I failed college English four times, and in the mean time I learned how to check for mistakes. He didn’t make a mistake.” Chuckles rippled across the room.
He spoke of Mr. Johnny’s kindness, compassion and willingness to help no matter what the situation.
“When fire broke out, he rushed to get the truck and put it out. If you fell in your house he was there to help pick you up, and in that he set a precedent because those who followed behind are doing the same thing.”
Turner said Johnny gave us many happy moments. “Jarrod and Martha Jo you can only imagine how much he loved you. But right now I can see Johnny hugging on Jonathan and squeezing on him and enjoying the moment.”
When Jon and I went to the interment, we spent some time across the street in front of the town hall where Mr. Johnny served so faithfully all these years.
He cast a wistful eye and said, “I can remember sitting there one Christmas parade night and singing Christmas carols with him,” and smiled thoughtfully.
I thought how neat it was that a man of Mr. Johnny’s age had reached across the generations and touched the hearts of not only those who were around his age, but the youngsters coming up who will forever remember that jovial giant of a man that kept Thaxton running.