The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and County Veteran Service Office invite you to join us for the 2022 Pontotoc Memorial Day Ceremony. It will be a moment of collective reflection on the noble sacrifices of those who gave the last measure of devotion in service of our ideals and in the defense of our nation.
The Pontotoc Memorial Day Ceremony will be held this year on Monday May 30, 10:00 a.m. at the Pontotoc County Court Square.
Master of Ceremonies will be Lieutenant Colonel Derek Holland, Facility Commander/ Supervisory Aircraft Pilot at MS Army National Guard - Army Aviation Support Facility in Tupelo.
Please come join us on this special day for our program as we remember the fallen, the Veterans we lost this year in Pontotoc County, to pray for a lasting peace among nations, and to honor these guardians of our inalienable rights.
We are honored this year to have MSgt Willie Paine, Retired US Air Force as our guest speaker. MSgt Paine is currently a US Air Force Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps (JROTC) instructor at New Albany High School. The purpose of JROTC is to instill in students in United States secondary educational institutions the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment. The common theme in all units is the emphasis on leadership development and citizenship. Other unit activities include competition in drill, orienteering, academics, and athletics, plus field trips and community service. We look forward to hosting MSgt Paine as our honored guest this year.
The inclement weather location will be the Tanglefoot Pavilion across from Reeder Farm Supply.
Should you have any questions please feel free to call the County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.