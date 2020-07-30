For more than 15 years, the Center for Continuing Education at Mississippi State University has been offering online high school courses. These courses can help students earn their high school diploma in two ways:
- Students may complete one of ten online courses to earn credits needed to meet graduation requirements at their local high school. All courses are completely online. Students may enroll at any time and can work at their own pace. Available courses include:
- Contemporary Health
- English III
- English IV
- Algebra II
- Geometry
- U. S. Government
- Economics
- Mississippi Studies
- Botany
- Zoology
- Students may enroll in an Online Career High School Diploma Program and earn a diploma. Available programs include:
- Certified Protection Officer Training
- Child Care Training
- Commercial Driving Training
- Food and Hospitality Training
- General Career Preparation
- Home Care Professional
- Homeland Security Training
- Hospitality and Leisure
- Office Management Training
- Retail Customer Service Skills Training
For more information and prices go to: ce.extension.msstate.edu/hso or call: 662-325-5002
Virtual Walk-A-Weigh program starts August 3rd
Registration is currently underway through the Pontotoc County Extension Office for a virtual Walk-a-Weigh program focusing on physical activity, healthy eating, and chronic disease prevention. The Walk-a-Weigh Program will begin August 3 and will be conducted on Facebook. Each week a class will be presented by Facebook Live or as a recorded program. During each week tips, recipes, challenges and other fun things will be posted to the Facebook Group. Classes will meet weekly through September 11 and will be led by various agents in the Northeast Region. Participants will be encouraged to walk or exercise by a method they choose between sessions. Registration for this program is required through the Pontotoc County Extension Office. For more information call 662-489-3910.