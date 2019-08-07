You can’t say there is nothing to do in Pontotoc at this time of the year.
School has begun and there are a lot of “meet the teacher” events at school. As a parent I hope you get involved in the school. The schools are always needing parents to help in a wide variety of activities and organizations. The more you are involved with your child’s education, the more they will excel.
After school activities are in abundance. Fall sports are off and going with slow pitch softball, and volleyball. Football begins next week with the jamboree games and regular schedule begins August 23.
If you don’t want to go to school activities no fear, we still have lots to do.
The annual Rebel Bulldog cook-off will be held on the court square on August 17. Teams will be on the square cooking their best food and a they will be also competing for a prize for the best tailgate tent.
The entire town can be involved with the Rebel/Bulldog weekend, businesses downtown compete for the best Rebel/Bulldog store front.
The Pontotoc County Fair will be kicking off the week of August 12 – August 17. A week full of rides, contest and rodeo.
We round off the month with the Bodock Festival on August 23 and 24. This is always a weekend of arts and crafts vendors, some new food trucks are coming, the music and entertainment lineup will please everyone with local talent.
We also have some of our local manufacturers showing their wares at the Furniture Market the same week as the Bodock Festival.
I haven’t even mentioned the election. We vote in the Primary on Tuesday, August 6 and if runoffs are needed that will be August 27.
The Pontotoc Progress has begun the online voting for The Best of Pontotoc. This is something fun our readers to tell their favorite store how much they think of them.
You can go to pontotoc-progress.com and select the button to vote for your favorite business or person. Voting is open until August 16.
Winners will be announced in the paper on September 25.
Get out your calendar and mark down what you want to do this month.