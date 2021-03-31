Municipal election Democrat and Republican primaries are scheduled for next Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
In Pontotoc County, municipal party primaries will be held in Ecru and Pontotoc. Runoffs, if needed, are set for April 27, 2021. The general election is set for June 8.
In the Republican primary for Ecru Mayor, the candidates are incumbent (i) Jeff Smith, and challenger Patty Turk. There are no Democratic mayoral candidates.
In the race for Ecru Aldermen (all at-large) the Democratic primary ballot includes Gloria High (i), who is unopposed. The Republican primary ballot includes Allison Shumaker (i); Dr. James Speck (i); Joey Tharp; Jeannie Thompson; Gable Todd and Richie Turner (i).
In the city of Pontotoc the primary election for mayor includes two Republican candidates and no Democratic candidate. Republican primary candidates include Sara Cornwell and Bob Peeples (i).
The primary aldermen races in Pontotoc will include four ward posts and one at-large post.
In Ward 1, Democratic incumbent Lena Chewe is unopposed.
In Ward 2, all candidates are Republican, including: Kevin Purdon, Jimma Smith and Trai Stegall.
In Ward 3, all candidates are Republican including: Joe DiDonna, Rickey Hill and D.R. Simmons (i).
In Ward 4, all candidates are Republican, including: David Anderson and Rayburn Mapp (i).
Both candidates in the race for Alderman At-Large are also Republican, including: Jeff Stafford and David White (i).
In the town of Sherman, both mayoral candidates and all seven aldermen candidates qualified as independents and no primary election will be held. Sherman residents will vote June 8 in the general election.
The general election ballot at Sherman (all Independents) will include:
Mayor: Jeffery Lane, Mike Swords (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Randy Bolen (i), Wayne Bullock (i), Adam Jolly, Christie McDonald, Ashley Pfahler, Keith Rogers (i), Martha Swindle (i).
In the towns of Algoma and Toccopola only the minimum number of candidates needed for the mayor and aldermen posts qualified so no elections will be needed. All candidates qualified as independents.
Algoma officials who will be sworn-in in July include:
Mayor: Harry Corder (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Tommy Caldwell (i), Landis Fair (i), Noel McWhirter (i), Billie Mize, Sue Weeks (i)
Toccopola officials who will be sworn-in in July include:
Mayor: Nick Brewer II (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Hailey Brewer, Hope Herring (i), Kerry Hodges (i), Bart Ratliff (i), Jennifer Sims
In the town of Thaxton no election will be held as only one candidate qualified for mayor and only three residents qualified for the five aldermen posts. Officials in Thaxton are discussing a course of action with officials at the MS Secretary of State's office in regards to filling the other two aldermen posts.
Thaxton officials slated to be sworn in in July include:
Mayor: Steve Moss
Aldermen (all at-large)
Kim Hooker Gilliam (i), Grant Gooch (i), Brandon Moody.
Any voter who casts an absentee ballot in the Mississippi municipal election or casts a ballot in person on Election Day must present a current and valid, acceptable form of photo ID.
Current means the photo ID has no expiration date at all, or was not issued more than ten (10) years prior to the date it is presented in the Clerk’s Office during absentee voting or in the polling place on Election Day. Valid means it does not appear to be a fake or forgery.
Acceptable Photo IDs include: Driver’s license; Photo ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the State of Mississippi; United States passport; Employee photo ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. government; License to carry a pistol or revolver; Tribal photo ID card; Student ID card, issued by any accredited college, university or community or junior college in the State of Mississippi; Mississippi Voter ID card; Any photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. government or any state government, such as a driver’s license issued by a state other than Mississippi.
No voter is ever refused the right to vote, or turned away from the precinct because he/she does not have an acceptable photo ID. A voter who casts an affidavit ballot because the voter could not present an acceptable form of photo ID has five (5) business days after Election Day to present an acceptable photo ID to the Municipal Clerk’s Office.