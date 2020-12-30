Those who live within a municipality in Pontotoc and wish to run for a mayoral or alderman position can begin qualifying this Monday, January 4 at 8 a.m.
This year the qualifying time is one month shorter than in years past. Candidates have only 25 business days to qualify, with the cut off being Friday, February 5.
The reason for this is the primary election has been moved up one month from years past. This gives party candidates two months to campaign before the primary election, then two more months to campaign before the general election.
The primary election will be Tuesday, April 6 with the runoff set three weeks later on April 27. The general election will be Tuesday, June 8.
Pontotoc has six municipalities which include: Pontotoc City, Ecru, Sherman, Toccopola, Algoma and Thaxton. Pontotoc has four wards and one alderman at large. In the other five municipalities, there are no wards, all candidates qualify in general from their township.
If only five people qualify to run for the aldermen posts and the mayor has no opponent, no elections will be held. Those that qualify will be sworn in before the first Tuesday meeting in July.
School board trustees are also on tap, however, none of the county nor city school trustees have a position up for election.
General Qualifications
The following are general qualifications to run for these offices. You must be a registered voter of the state of Mississippi and in the municipality you are seeking office for. If you live in the Pontotoc City area you must be a registered voter of the ward you wish to run in unless you qualify as an at large candidate.
You must have lived in the municipality for two years prior to this except for those townships that have less than 1,000 residents.
You must never have been convicted of bribery, perjury or other crime punishable by a minus of on e year of confinement in the state penitentiary unless you were pardoned for the offense.
You must never have been convicted of a felony in Mississippi or a crime in another state that is deemed as a felony in Mississippi.
How to qualify
If you are seeking office you can qualify with a political party or as an independent.
If you qualify with a party, you will be in the April Primary election and independent candidates will only be in the June general election.
Party candidates qualify by submitting a statement of intent for party nomination with a $10 qualifying fee to the city or town hall of the municipality in which you are running by Friday, February 5, 5 p.m.
If you wish to qualify as an independent you must go to the town hall and get a qualifying petition and get it signed by at least 50 registered voters from the municipality or the ward in which you are seeking office if it contains more than 1,000 residents. For wards or municipalities that have fewer than 1,000 residents only 15 are required for your petition. This has to be filed with a Qualifying Statement of Intent for an Independent Candidate by Friday, February 5, 5 p.m.
Current officials
In Pontotoc, Bob Peeples is mayor, ward 1 alderwoman is Lena Chewe, ward 2 alderman is Tommy Patterson, ward 3 alderman is D.R. Simmons, ward 4 alderman is Rayburn Mapp and alderman at large is David White.
In Ecru, Jeff Smith is mayor and aldermen are Dr. James Speck, Gloria M. High, Donald Andrews, Allison Shumaker Richardson and Richie Turner.
In Algoma Harry Corder is mayor and aldermen are Landis Fair, Sue Weeks, Pete Wilson, Noel McWhirter and Tommy Caldwell.
At Sherman Mike Swords is mayor and aldermen are Wayne Bullock, Martha Swindle, Todd McDonald, Randy Bolen and Keith Rogers.
At Thaxton Johnny Coleman is mayor and aldermen are Bryson Dillard, Nick Ford, Kim Gilliam, Grant Gooch and Steve Moss.
At Toccopola Nick Brewer II is mayor, aldermen are Bart Ratliff, Hope Herren, Derick Boles, Kerry Hodges and Jordan Dill.