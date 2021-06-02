Registered voters in the towns of Ecru and Sherman will have the opportunity to elect city officials in next week’s municipal general election set for Tuesday, June 8.
The mayor’s post in Ecru was decided in the April 6 Republican primary as Patty Turk became the town’s first woman mayor with a victory over incumbent Jeff Smith.
Next Tuesday, Ecru voters will elect five alderman positions from a ballot of six candidates. Candidates on the general election ballot will include: Gloria High (D) (i); Dr. James Speck (R) (i); Allison Shumaker Richardson (R) (i); Gable Todd (R); Joey Tharp (R); and Jeannie Thompson (R).
All votes will be cast at the community center at Blake Mounce Park in downtown Ecru. The voting precinct will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The town of Sherman will also hold a June 8 general election as both mayoral candidates and all seven alderman candidates qualified as independent candidates.
Candidates running for mayor in Sherman include incumbent Mike Swords and challenger Jeffery Lane.
Candidates running for the five alderman posts in Sherman include: Randy Bolen (i); Wayne Bullock (i); Adam Jolly; Christie McDonald, Ashley Pfahler; Keith Rogers (i); and Martha Swindle (i). Votes will be cast at the Sherman Library between 7 .a.m. and 7 p.m.
The deadline to vote absentee in the June 8 general election is Saturday, June 5. The Ecru Mayor’s office and the Sherman Mayor’s office will be open on Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for voting absentee in the general election.
Ecru City Hall officials said that the swearing in ceremony for the new mayor and board is set for Thursday night, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
Ecru native Judge Glen Davidson, senior U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Mississippi, will administer the oath of office to the newly elected officials.