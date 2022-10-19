Felons, Flappers and Foul Play will debut in Pontotoc’s first ever murder mystery dinner theater Saturday, November 5, 7 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House. Supper will be served during the theater production.
Come for a night of live guessing who done it as cast members draw you into the 1920s era for a dinner of fun. To add to your enjoyment you can even come dressed up in 1920s to early 1930s attire if you wish.
Tickets to the performance are $30 and may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce with cash or check or you can order them at Eventbrite.com. The evening is sponsored by Patty Turk Properties and dinner will be catered by Ollie Rose Catering. And a final note for those faint at heart, stunt guns will be used in this production and the cast will be among the dinner guests.
The event is presented by the Pontotoc Community Theater and Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Association.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
