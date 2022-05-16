Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said a reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of murder suspect Joseph Bean, 26, who is wanted in connection with the April 27 shooting death of Algoma resident Anteo Foote.
Bean is described as being 5 feet six inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, last known to have dreadlocks. He has tattoos on both shoulders, “Keith” on one shoulder and a cross on the other. Authorities said his last known address was County Road 308 Houlka.
Foote, 46, was shot and killed at a rental mobile home located at 1152 Algoma Road. Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at 1:38 a.m. that morning after receiving a 911 call. Foote’s body was discovered in the bathroom, authorities said.
Sheriff Mask said that an affidavit has been issued for Joseph Bean’s arrest. Authorities have been searching for Bean for almost three weeks, Mask said.
“We found the car that Bean used to flee the scene that night on Saturday (May 14) on Robbs Road,” Mask said. “Bean is already out on bond in connection with an aggravated domestic violence charge.”
Sheriff Mask said that anyone with info on Bean’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or the Pontotoc County Jail at 662-489-3111 during the day.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest. Officials said that Bean should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted.