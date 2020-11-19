Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Garry Anderson of Pontotoc; Becky Bramlett of Ecru; Lynda Tinsley of Tupelo; Caleb Hall of Pontotoc; Gene Collins of Pontotoc; and Jo Stegall of the Woodland Community.
Mary Davis of Pontotoc donated a ladies black felt hat for display in the Dress and Millinary Shop.
Lynda Tinsley donated a popcorn popper for display in the “Joy Theater” exhibit in the Arts and Entertainment area.
Becky Bramlett donated two yearbooks (1952 and 1953). The yearbooks were from Clarke Memorial College in Newton, Mississippi and affiliated with the Southern Baptist Association. They had belonged to Marcus W. Mounce of Ecru who was a student there at the time.
Many thanks to Gene Ward of Thaxton for installing our new computer system for the museum. We appreciate your time and expertise.
Also, thanks to Kevin Warren and Warren Heating and Cooling for the electrical work for the computer as well as repairing our heating and cooling system.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society would like to welcome Sharon Bailey to the Town Square Post Office staff. Sharon and her husband Danny Bailey, who also works for the Town Square Post Office, reside in Vardaman, Mississippi. We are looking forward to working with her.
The Town Square Museum will be closed November 26 and 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. The post office will be closed only on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
Everyone have a blessed and happy Thanksgiving. We have so many blessings for which to be thankful. May God bless each and every one of you, as well as our nation.