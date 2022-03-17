Spring Break greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum. We hope all the students will enjoy their week out of school, even though it started with a snow "storm" last Friday night. The spring snow was a beautiful sight!
Recent visitors include Chloe and Camille Bardan of Starkville; Evonne Marie, Jaxon Young and Carol Young of Pontotoc; Kenneth Keith of Pontotoc; Jeanette Duke of Pontotoc with her son John Brockman of Orlando, Florida and Allison Tucker of Ocala, Florida.
D. Chris Alsup of Rockwall, Texas and Hawaii visited the museum back in August doing research on Potts Camp and the route of the Chickasaw Removal from Pontotoc to Holly Springs and on to Memphis. He is a descendant of Colonel Erasmus Potts, founder of Potts Camp which began as a trading post along the Pontotoc Trail in the mid nineteenth century. He will be in the area this week hopefully working on his documentary.
As reported last week, there is interest in the Marshall County area of this Removal Route, which is called the "Mississippi" Turnpike. The following is from Mr. E. T. Winston's book, Story of Pontotoc, published in 1931 by Pontotoc Progress Print in which he discusses the old trails, roads and route through our area:
"The real successor of the Cotton Gin road, however, was another combined government and commercial project, known as the Aberdeen and Memphis road. This road was opened up as a stage line soon after the Treaty of Pontotoc Creek (October 20, 1832), and the land offices being located here at the time, made this a chief focal point.
Mr. Aaron Rootes, first sheriff of our county, owned the stage line and was mail contractor. His establishment created the post office of Victoria, on the northern outskirts of our city, and opened up the Turnpike road, via Thaxton, Lafayette Springs, etc. to Memphis. The general route of this road is embraced in our present highway systems.
The Tuscumbia road is another or the early routes, which was really a diverging from the Natchez Trace. Probably the first telegraph line in the southwest was built into Pontotoc over this road from Nashville for government communication.
Tracing our roads and trails is an interesting study in population shifts and traffic conditions, but we hope that this chapter will give a fair idea of the paths, trails and roadways of the early days."
Everyone have a very blessed week. we still pray for our leaders, our military and especially the people of Ukraine.