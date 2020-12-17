Greetings from the Town Square Museum. We sincerely hope everyone is safe and well.
Recent visitors include Marilyn Morman Matkins; and Jody Goodwin of Endville who was researching the old Hickory Grove Cemetery.
We have many donations to our museum, but the donation of items belonging to a little girl, Mary Christine Foushee, really touched my heart. She was born April 16, 1922, and passed away in 1926 at the age of three or four of influenza. She was the daughter of Sibyl and Brice Foushee of Auvergene, Arkansas.
The items donated to the museum were found in an old cedar chest that had belonged to Sibyl. When Christine passed away, Sibyl, her mother, packed away her clothes and her doll. The clothes had been tucked away in the cedar chest ever since. The trunk was left to Brice Foushee, Jr. (brother to Mary Christine) who lived in Tupelo and passed away in 2008.
The items included six romper sets of gingham and prints, coat, pink sweater, her baby book, valentines, hooded baby wrap, little Navy dress, red hat, her sweet babydoll and blanket, and two photographs of Mary Christine. These items were donated by Christy Foushee Easterling of Tupelo; Carol Foushee Bryant of Thaxton; and David Foushee of Seminole, Florida. Thank you and also thanks to Marilyn Matkins for helping with the items.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society decided it would be in the best interest of everyone to close the museum the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s which would begin December 21. We will make a decision for weeks beginning In January at a later date. If you have a need to bring someone to the museum, please call and make an appointment and arrangements can be made. The post office staff can get items from the gift shop if someone needs a last minute Christmas gift.
Our prayer is for everyone to have a blessed and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!