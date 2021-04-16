Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Edith Dooley of Oxford; Steve McFarland if Banks, Arkansas; William and Jordan Denius of Popularville, Miss.; Maddie Tidwell and Si Smith of Pontotoc; Janie Russell of Pontotoc; Cecil and Michelle Stegall of Mandeville, Louisiana; and Brian, Melissa, Amelia and Warren Rhodes of Hickory, North Carolina. (Cecil is my brother and Melissa is my niece who were visiting family for the Easter Holiday.)
Edith Dooley of Oxford donated a copy of Pontotoc Progress Obituaries January 2020 - December 2020. This is helpful in research and will be available in our Research/Archives Room. Mrs. Dooley has done this for several years and is appreciated.
Greg Hall donated cotton bale ticket and metal tag from the Zion Cotton Gin. On the metal tag is “Zion Gin Co. Rt. 3 #1684 Pontotoc, Mississippi” with the full ticket and stub. The Zion Cotton Gin was one of many located in Pontotoc County. Thanks, Greg.
Greg Russell of Thaxton donated the Work Journal circa late 1800s-1920 that had belonged to his grandfather Ellis Delton Russell. Mr. Russell was a farmer and carpenter that lived in the Thaxton and Sand Springs area. Greg’s father is Raymond Russell. The journal or diary is a day to day account of farm activity, weather, and work done each day. It is interesting to note that many home remedies are recorded as well. Thanks, Greg.
We now have The Pontotoc Progress for the year 1976 on display in our lobby. We appreciate the Progress staff for sharing this history which is recorded each week as it occurs. This is a special newspaper, as this was the year that our country the USA celebrated our Bicentennial.
Happy Birthday to Judge Fred Wicker who celebrated his 97 Birthday on April 7.
Everyone have a great week.