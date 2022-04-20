Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Kenneth Keith of Pontotoc; Reid Russell of Thaxton; Argie Warren of Pontotoc; and Beth Anderson of Pontotoc.
Argie Bramlett Warren donated a large print The New Testament of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, including the Book of Psalms , with the publisher being the American Bible Society of New York and copyright date 1887. The book had belonged to A. S. Bramlett of Dallas, Texas.
Beth Anderson donated two copies of "Hi-Low Downs," the school newspaper from Pontotoc High School around the year 1939. News from both high school and elementary school were included. The copies had belonged to Helen White. Senior play cast members included Ham Carter, John Campbell, Byron Furr, Charles Newell, Genevieve Anderson, Anne Knox, Robbye Wood, Mary Flannagan, Hattie Pittman, Kathlyn Purdon, H. T. Leake, and David Gilmore.
Thank you, ladies, for these items.
The Pontotoc Electric Power Association gave a monetary donation to the Town Square Post Office and Museum. PEPA includes us in their annual community support, and it is very much appreciated. The PEPA also has a wonderful museum also, which exhibits the history of electric power in our area. Thank you!
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a program, "Reuben Pitts, Pontotoc's Own Rocket Scientist," on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House. President Bob McGee released the following about the program: "Reuben Pitts graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1964 and made a career in the inner circles of the Department of Defense. His story is the stuff of adventure novels, and yet he came from right here in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Join us as Reuben relates his experiences developing major weapon systems, countering the Soviets during the Cold War, shooting down a falling satellite, and so much more. This is a can't miss event featuring one of the most accomplished persons ever to come from Pontotoc."
Everyone is invited! This event is free and open to the public.
Get well wishes are sent to Jo Ann Knight Hope you are feeling better and will be back at work in the Town Square Post Office soon!