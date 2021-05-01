Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Kathy and Ken Mezines of Wildwood, Missouri who were doing a driving tour of the South; Connie Carno of South Dakota; Mike C. Biffle of Algoma; and Larry W. King of Allen, Texas. Thank you, Judge Fred Wicker, for visiting with Mr. King and showing him the museum.
John D. Boswell of San Antonio, Texas donated a biography of his great-grandfather, Joseph Leander Boswell, who had strong connections to Pontotoc County from the late 1840s to the 1860s. The biography contains his genealogical information back to Joseph Boswell (1786) born in North Carolina and Lucy Griffin Boswell (1790) born in Virginia. Joseph Leander Boswell was born to James William Boswell and Elizabeth Grady (Graddy) Boswell on Nov. 20, 1836, in DeKalb County, Georgia. He married Mary Middleton of Pontotoc County.on November 11, 1866. They lived in Pontotoc County (now Union) in the Liberty Community north of Ecru.
The biography traces Joseph Leander Boswell's service during the Civil War in which he served in the First Brigade, 2nd Mississippi Volunteer Regiment later in the 23rd Mississippi Regiment where he fought in the Battle of Nashville December 15, 1864, and various other battles. During part of the war he was a prisoner of war at Camp Douglas, Chicago. The biography contains photographs, copies of documents and other related history. After the war in 1870,he and his family settled in Birdville, Texas, and are buried in the Plainview Cemetery.
Mr. John D. Boswell is a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, John Bell Hood Camp 153 San Antonio ,Texas. We appreciate this family history, which will be housed in the Research/Archives Room of the museum.
Everyone have a blessed day.