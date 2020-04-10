Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum. We pray all of you are staying well and safe.
The museum will remain closed until it is advised by health and government officials that it is safe.
The Town Square Post Office remains open as it is deemed an essential business. Our post office staff are taking the necessary precautions to protect the patrons and the staff. Everyone please use the social distancing of six feet when standing in line. We are operating with fewer staff, but should not affect the service as most people are sheltering in place.
We continue to pray for our local, state, national and global health care personnel and government officials as they make decisions concerning the Pandemic.
To show support, many are hanging red ribbons outside on mailboxes, fences, trees etc.
Thinking of “Bear Hunting,” many of you will remember the real bear sightings in our area back in the day. A family story involves my maternal grandmother, Mrs. Jettie Lee Hardin, who lived up on the ridge off Chiwapa Bottom on what s now Coppers Crossong Road. This was late 1960s after my grandfather, C. L. Hardin had passed away. Ma had a caregiver that stayed with her by that time due to “senior moments.” Ma, as we called her, began telling everyone that she had been seeing a bear, which she described as small and brown. For several weeks she was the only one to see the bear. However, one day her caregiver saw it as well. I don’t know what happened to that bear, but several years later another bear made his rounds and was seen in the Furrs Community. I think our ace reporter and managing editor has information on that story.
So, on your “bear hunts,” be careful. You just might see more than you bargained for.
Everyone have a safe week and celebrate the Ressurection of Jesus Christ. May it be a time of worship and praise for the Risen Savior.”