Recent visitors include Kyle Holley, Brandon Holley, Katelyn, and Jeremiah Partee of Pontotoc; Jackie Hopkins and Margaret Rowzee Hopkins of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Bruce Weatherly with grandchildren Cole of Smithville and Allie Davis of Ecru, and great grand daughter Bayley of Smithville; Brenda Barton of Pontotoc and Sandra Montgomery McGann of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Dempsey Fitts of Pontotoc; Marketta Turner of Pontotoc; and Melissa Munn Campbell of Pontotoc and her sister Vicki Munn Cothen of Beaumont, Texas.
Melissa Campbell and Vicki Cothen donated a picture of their father, Mr. Jimmy Munn, for display in the Carter’s Country Store exhibit. Mr. Munn delivered Tom’s Peanut Products for many years. Everyone knew Mr. Munn throughout the county and surrounding area for his friendly personality. The picture is of him by his early delivery truck circa 1950s. We placed it beside his large glass “Eat Tom’s Toasted Peanuts 5 cents” jar that was donated earlier. We appreciate this addition to the exhibit.
The museum staff is working on a “9-11”. Exhibit for the Bodock Festival, which will be held on September 11, 2021. This will be the 20th Anniversary of the events that brought many changes to our country. The Twin Towers-in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and the airplane crash in the field in rural Pennsylvania still have an impact on our way of life. If you saved a newspaper, poster, pictures or any other items from this event, we would like to use them in our display. These items will be returned after the Bodock Festival. Please call the museum phone number 662-488-0388.
More information about museum activies during the Bodock Festival will be in a future column.