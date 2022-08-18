Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Max Brassfield of Pontotoc; Jeff Bannon of Pontotoc; Mary Horn of Thaxton; Hazel Irby of the Troy Community; Cynthia Estes of Pontotoc; Rick Hardin of the Woodland Community; Sohia Golden, Dr. and Mrs. Terry Wood's granddaughter, who really liked the fossils; and Rick Huffman of Pontotoc.
Max Brassfield donated a Zippo Rule lighter from Westown Bldg. Supply, Pontotoc, MS ph. 489-1744 and was manufactured by Zippo Manufacturing Co. Bradford, PA.
Pam Dallas of Pontotoc donated photographs taken by her mother Elouise Dallas during the various Bodock Festivals.
Rick Hardin donated a framed poster celebrating "Art in Mississippi" It is part of the Heritage of Mississippi Series 1720-1980 Patti Carr Black and sponsored by Mississippi Department of Archives and History, Mississippi Historical Society, and University of Mississippi Press. The art featured on the poster is "Sorghum-making Day" by Theora Hamblett, The Ogden Collection, New Orleans. Ms. Theora Hamblett was an American painter born in Paris, Mississippi and lived in Oxford, Mississippi and one of the first Mississippi folk artists to achieve national prominence. Her paintings are usually divided into three categories: memory paintings, dream paintings. and landscape paintings. One of her distinct art techniques was to use small dots to make leaves on the trees. Her paintings are very colorful and appealing.
Rick also donated books including Jacksonian Democracy in Mississippi (1960) by Edwin Arthur Miles, University of Houston, University of North Carolina Press; Publications of the Mississippi Historical Society (1925) Edited by Dunbar Rowland, LLD. Volume V Centenary Series, Publications of the Mississippi Historical Society (1916) Edited by Dunbar Rowland, LL.D.Volume I Centenary Series; and Mississippi Provincial Archives 1701-1729 French Dominion (1929) Collected, Edited and Translated by Dunbar Rowland, LL.D. and Albert Godfrey Sanders, M.A. Volume II Press of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
Thanks for the donations.
Work has begun on the Art area of the museum. We appreciate the hard work of Max Brassfield and Jeff Bannon as they clean, scrape and build the display areas and get ready to paint.
Everyone have a blessed week.
