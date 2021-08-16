Recent visitors include James Pardee of Pontotoc; Maggie, Maeda, Kattie and Ike Arnold, Tyler Rowlett and Marta Crowe of Pontotoc; Charles Barton of Pontotoc; and Brian Visser of Pontotoc and friend from Oregon.
As reported last week, the museum staff is working on a 9/11 Exhibit for the Bodock Festival, which will be held on September 11, 2021,. This will be the 20th anniversary of the events that Americans will never forget, as terrorists flew planes into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and rural Pennsylvania. With events unfolding in Afghanistan, we especially want to remember and never forget how these events changed our lives and have a great bearing on the events happening with our troops and the people of Afghanistan today.
The museum board is meeting this week to finalize plans for the exhibit and activities for this event. We have received several calls, but still need items to display. These items will be for this event and will be returned after the festival.
Please pray for our country, our troops and the people of Afghanistan as well as all oppressed people around the world. Our leaders at the local, state, and especially national level need our prayers and support. However, we as Americans need to make our voices heard.