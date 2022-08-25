Recent visitors include Mattie Jones of Pontotoc who is with CREATE Foundation, Inc. and works with South Pontotoc High School as a career coach; Kim Flaherty of Okolona; Betty Crane of Pontotoc; Kenneth Keith and his grandson Axel Keith of the Woodland Community; Derrell Todd of Pontotoc who identified his sister Brenda Todd who was in the school picture in last week's paper; Randy and Libby Windam; Al and Kay Britt; George Jones of Pontotoc; Phyllis High of Pontotoc; and David Ray of the Zion Community.
Max Brassfield and Jeff Bannon of Pontotoc have completed the painting of the ceiling, walls and floor of the arts and entertainment room of the museum. After much scraping and priming, the final coat looks great. They also installed shelves for the art work. As soon as possible, the Pontotoc Art Guild and historical society will begin working on the exhibits, which will include visual arts, music, theater, etc. Thanks to Bob and Claire McGee for their work on the project.
Due to the renovations downstairs, the museum will not have a special event this year. We will, however, be open on Saturday of the festival for tours of the upstairs and the lobby from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Our gift shop will also be open.
Hope all of you have a blessed week!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.